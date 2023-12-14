Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP recovers further ahead of BoE policy meeting

GBP/USD Forecast: Pound Sterling could test 1.2700 on a hawkish BoE surprise
GBP/USD gathered bullish momentum and advanced to a 10-day-high above 1.2600 on Thursday. The pair's near-term technical outlook points to a bullish tilt but the Bank of England's policy announcements could drive the action later in the day.
The Federal Reserve (Fed) left the interest rate unchanged at 5.25%-5.5% following the December policy meeting as anticipated. The revised dot plot, formally knows as the Summary of Economic Projections, pointed to a total of 75 basis points rate reduction in 2024. Read more...
Pound Sterling recovers further ahead of BoE policy meeting
The Pound Sterling (GBP) extended recovery on Thursday, trading at 1.2650 against the US Dollar in the European morning session, capitalizing on the surprisingly dovish guidance from the US Federal Reserve (Fed). Power-pack action will continue for the Pound Sterling as the Bank of England (BoE) is set to announce its last monetary policy of 2023 at 12:00 GMT.
Markets widely anticipate the BoE to hold interest rates steady at 5.25% for the third straight meeting due to deepening recession fears and easing inflation. However, policymakers could emphasize the need to maintain the “higher for longer” narrative in interest rates to ensure price stability. Read more...
GBP/USD to perhaps trade to the strong side of a 1.2625-1.2685 range – ING
A keen focus for today's Bank of England meeting will be the vote split. Economists at ING analyze Sterling’s outlook ahead of the Monetary Policy Report. Back in November, there were still three hawks voting for a 25 bps hike. The degree to which the vote split softens from 6-3 will impact Sterling today.
Also in focus will be the BoE's forward guidance and whether it softens its view that policy needs to stay restrictive for an 'extended period'. Shifting this guidance to 'for quite some time' or more dovishly to 'some time' could hit Sterling. Read more...
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2665
|Today Daily Change
|0.0037
|Today Daily Change %
|0.29
|Today daily open
|1.2628
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2579
|Daily SMA50
|1.2368
|Daily SMA100
|1.2454
|Daily SMA200
|1.2496
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2635
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2501
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2724
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2502
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2733
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2096
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2584
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2552
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2541
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2453
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2406
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2675
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2722
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2809
