Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP recovers amid cheerful market mood and hawkish BoE bets

GBP/USD Forecast: Pound Sterling could extend uptrend on a weak US GDP reading

GBP/USD gathered bullish momentum and advanced to a weekly high near 1.3000 during the European trading hours on Thursday. The risk-positive market atmosphere provides an additional boost to the pair ahead of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) data releases from the US.

The US Dollar (USD) stays under persistent selling pressure as markets see a strong chance that the Federal Reserve may have reached its terminal rate with a 25 basis points rate hike on Wednesday. FOMC Chairman Jerome Powell's hesitancy to confirm the need for additional rate increases and his acknowledgement of policy being restrictive in the post-meeting press conference triggered a USD selloff late Wednesday. In the European session, S&P 500 Futures and Nasdaq Futures are up 0.6% and 1.2%, respectively, highlighting the upbeat market mood. Read more...

The Pound Sterling (GBP) strengthens after a modest correction despite deepening fears of a recession in the United Kingdom economy corner aggressive policy tightening by the Bank of England (BoE). Earlier, the GBP/USD pair faced pressure but overall sentiment for Pound Sterling is bullish as more interest-rate hikes from the UK central bank cannot be ruled out in order to bring inflation back to target.

United Kingdom’s Treasury Advisers showed concerns about economic growth due to the aggressive policy tightening by the central bank, which has elevated the burden on firms. Moreover, the UK’s housing sector is facing the wrath of higher borrowing costs and demand for property from first-time home buyers has dropped sharply. Read more...

Overview
Today last price 1.2936
Today Daily Change -0.0005
Today Daily Change % -0.04
Today daily open 1.2941
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2873
Daily SMA50 1.2682
Daily SMA100 1.2537
Daily SMA200 1.227
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2961
Previous Daily Low 1.2876
Previous Weekly High 1.3126
Previous Weekly Low 1.2816
Previous Monthly High 1.2848
Previous Monthly Low 1.2369
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2928
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2908
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2891
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2841
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2806
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2976
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3011
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3061

 

