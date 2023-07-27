Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP recovers amid cheerful market mood and hawkish BoE bets

GBP/USD Forecast: Pound Sterling could extend uptrend on a weak US GDP reading
GBP/USD gathered bullish momentum and advanced to a weekly high near 1.3000 during the European trading hours on Thursday. The risk-positive market atmosphere provides an additional boost to the pair ahead of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) data releases from the US.
The US Dollar (USD) stays under persistent selling pressure as markets see a strong chance that the Federal Reserve may have reached its terminal rate with a 25 basis points rate hike on Wednesday. FOMC Chairman Jerome Powell's hesitancy to confirm the need for additional rate increases and his acknowledgement of policy being restrictive in the post-meeting press conference triggered a USD selloff late Wednesday. In the European session, S&P 500 Futures and Nasdaq Futures are up 0.6% and 1.2%, respectively, highlighting the upbeat market mood. Read more...
Pound Sterling recovers amid cheerful market mood and hawkish BoE bets
The Pound Sterling (GBP) strengthens after a modest correction despite deepening fears of a recession in the United Kingdom economy corner aggressive policy tightening by the Bank of England (BoE). Earlier, the GBP/USD pair faced pressure but overall sentiment for Pound Sterling is bullish as more interest-rate hikes from the UK central bank cannot be ruled out in order to bring inflation back to target.
United Kingdom’s Treasury Advisers showed concerns about economic growth due to the aggressive policy tightening by the central bank, which has elevated the burden on firms. Moreover, the UK’s housing sector is facing the wrath of higher borrowing costs and demand for property from first-time home buyers has dropped sharply. Read more...
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2936
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0005
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.04
|Today daily open
|1.2941
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2873
|Daily SMA50
|1.2682
|Daily SMA100
|1.2537
|Daily SMA200
|1.227
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2961
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2876
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3126
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2816
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2848
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2369
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2928
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2908
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2891
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2841
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2806
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2976
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3011
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3061
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD tumbles to 1.1000 as Lagarde signals pause
EUR/USD is under heavy selling pressure near 1.1000 in the American session. The pair is undermined by ECB President Lagarde's dovish comments, hinting at a probable rate hike pause in September. The strong US data-led Dollar resurgence intensifies the pair's sell-off.
GBP/USD slides toward 1.2800 after strong US data powers Dollar
GBP/USD is falling further toward 1.2800 in early American trading. The US Dollar rebound is gathering momentum after the US preliminary Q2 GDP expanded at an annualized rate of 2.4% vs. +1.8% expected. Other US economic data also bettered expectations.
Gold price extends the fall below $1,950 after upbeat US GDP data
Gold price is accelerating its decline below $1,950 after the US advance annualized Q2 GDP beat estimates with 2.4% and revived hawkish Fed bets, triggering a fresh uptick in the US Dollar alongside the US Treasury bond yields. Gold price also cheers dovish ECB rate hike.
Meta's Zuckerberg reaffirms commitment to metaverse, AI; Worldcoin struggles
Meta’s Mark Zuckerberg said that Meta has not given up on the metaverse despite the firm’s pivot to AI in the past few months. The metaverse vision and AI investments are the top two priorities for Zuckerberg, according to the recent earnings call.
PLTR advances in Thursday premarket as NASDAQ 100 futures pump
Palantir stock benefits from neutral Fed meeting. Fed Chair Powell says economy unlikely to crash this year. Meta Platforms has lifted other tech stocks with its earnings beat.