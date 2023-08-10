Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP rebounds as central bank could announce pause sooner

Share:

GBP/USD Forecast: Pound Sterling could break out of range on US CPI

GBP/USD gained traction and climbed above 1.2750 in the European session on Thursday following a two-day slide. Although the near-term outlook suggests that the pair could continue to stretch higher, investors could ignore technical readings and react to the US inflation data later in the day.

Despite the modest US Dollar weakness on Wednesday, the risk-averse market atmosphere made it difficult for GBP/USD to gather recovery momentum in the second half of the day on Wednesday. The UK's FTSE 100 Index trades flat and US stock index futures rise between 0.55% and 0.75% on Thursday. In case risk flows continue to dominate the market action in the American session, the USD could have a hard time finding demand. For that scenario to materialize, however, markets need to see a soft inflation report for July. Read more...

Pound Sterling rebounds as central bank could announce pause sooner

The Pound Sterling (GBP) finds support despite sheer silence in the market ahead of crucial economic data. The GBP/USD pair looks well-supported for now as investors hope that the British economy could avoid recession due to easing inflationary pressures and declining consumer spending. Domestically, Friday’s factory data and Q2 Gross Domestic Product (GDP) figures will be in focus.

Investors would be eager to know how effectively firms are handling the impact of higher interest rates by the Bank of England (BoE). Market participants anticipate that United Kingdom’s GDP grew in the April-June quarter despite aggressively tight monetary policy. Also, production activities remained on a recovery path, demonstrating resilience in the economy. Read more...

GBP/USD portrays anxiety ahead of US inflation below 1.2760 hurdle, UK sanctions on China loom

GBP/USD stays defensive around 1.2715-20 heading into Thursday’s London open as market players remain cautious ahead of the US inflation data for July. Also acting as a barrier for the Pound Sterling traders is the news suggesting the UK’s step to ban British investment in China's technology companies. Furthermore, fears of the British recession and likely higher rates in London seem to also challenge the Cable pair.

Financial Times (FT) came out with the news suggesting that UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is weighing whether to follow US President Joe Biden in restricting outbound investment into the Chinese tech sector, including artificial intelligence, chips and quantum computing. The news gains popularity as UK PM Sunak seeks acceptance among the political fraternity after witnessing the latest disappointment in the by-elections. Read more...