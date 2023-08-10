Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP rebounds as central bank could announce pause sooner

GBP/USD Forecast: Pound Sterling could break out of range on US CPI
GBP/USD gained traction and climbed above 1.2750 in the European session on Thursday following a two-day slide. Although the near-term outlook suggests that the pair could continue to stretch higher, investors could ignore technical readings and react to the US inflation data later in the day.
Despite the modest US Dollar weakness on Wednesday, the risk-averse market atmosphere made it difficult for GBP/USD to gather recovery momentum in the second half of the day on Wednesday. The UK's FTSE 100 Index trades flat and US stock index futures rise between 0.55% and 0.75% on Thursday. In case risk flows continue to dominate the market action in the American session, the USD could have a hard time finding demand. For that scenario to materialize, however, markets need to see a soft inflation report for July. Read more...
Pound Sterling rebounds as central bank could announce pause sooner
The Pound Sterling (GBP) finds support despite sheer silence in the market ahead of crucial economic data. The GBP/USD pair looks well-supported for now as investors hope that the British economy could avoid recession due to easing inflationary pressures and declining consumer spending. Domestically, Friday’s factory data and Q2 Gross Domestic Product (GDP) figures will be in focus.
Investors would be eager to know how effectively firms are handling the impact of higher interest rates by the Bank of England (BoE). Market participants anticipate that United Kingdom’s GDP grew in the April-June quarter despite aggressively tight monetary policy. Also, production activities remained on a recovery path, demonstrating resilience in the economy. Read more...
GBP/USD portrays anxiety ahead of US inflation below 1.2760 hurdle, UK sanctions on China loom
GBP/USD stays defensive around 1.2715-20 heading into Thursday’s London open as market players remain cautious ahead of the US inflation data for July. Also acting as a barrier for the Pound Sterling traders is the news suggesting the UK’s step to ban British investment in China's technology companies. Furthermore, fears of the British recession and likely higher rates in London seem to also challenge the Cable pair.
Financial Times (FT) came out with the news suggesting that UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is weighing whether to follow US President Joe Biden in restricting outbound investment into the Chinese tech sector, including artificial intelligence, chips and quantum computing. The news gains popularity as UK PM Sunak seeks acceptance among the political fraternity after witnessing the latest disappointment in the by-elections. Read more...
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2759
|Today Daily Change
|0.0040
|Today Daily Change %
|0.31
|Today daily open
|1.2719
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2867
|Daily SMA50
|1.2757
|Daily SMA100
|1.26
|Daily SMA200
|1.2337
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2782
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2712
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2873
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2621
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3142
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2659
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2739
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2755
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2693
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2668
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2623
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2763
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2808
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2834
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
