Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP prints a fresh four-day high on upbeat market mood

GBP/USD Forecast: Pound Sterling could extend rebound on weak US ADP jobs data

GBP/USD registered gains for the second straight day on Tuesday but failed to preserve its bullish momentum early Wednesday. The near-term technical outlook highlights the pair's indecisiveness as investors stay on the sidelines while waiting for the US ADP Employment Change data for August.

The table below shows the percentage change of Pound Sterling (GBP) against listed major currencies today. Pound Sterling was the weakest against the US Dollar. The risk rally seen in the American session on Tuesday helped GBP/USD stretch higher. Investors started to reassess the probability of the Federal Reserve raising the policy rate one more time this year after the JOLTS report showed that the number of job openings fell for the third month in a row in July, touching its lowest level since May 2021 at 8.8 million. Read more...

GBPUSd

Pound Sterling prints a fresh four-day high on upbeat market mood

The Pound Sterling (GBP) is holding its ground on Wednesday as a higher risk appetite among market participants continues to improve the appeal for risk-sensitive assets. The GBP/USD pair remains well-supported as investors hope that the policy divergence between the Federal Reserve (Fed) and the Bank of England (BoE) will vanish this year. More interest rate hikes from the BoE are in the pipeline as the core Consumer Price Index (CPI) data remains sticky near its all-time peak.

In the battle against persistent inflation, the UK’s factory activities and its property sector have been major victims. British firms continue to operate at lower capacity due to a poor demand outlook, and higher mortgage rates have forced homebuyers to postpone their purchases. Read more...

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.2657
Today Daily Change 0.0013
Today Daily Change % 0.10
Today daily open 1.2644
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2702
Daily SMA50 1.2782
Daily SMA100 1.2644
Daily SMA200 1.2407
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2655
Previous Daily Low 1.2563
Previous Weekly High 1.28
Previous Weekly Low 1.2548
Previous Monthly High 1.3142
Previous Monthly Low 1.2659
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.262
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2598
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2586
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2528
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2494
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2678
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2713
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.277

 

 

EUR/USD climbs above 1.0900 after disappointing US data

EUR/USD gained traction and climbed above 1.0900 on Wednesday. After the data from the US showed that employment in the private sector rose less than expected in August and second quarter GDP growth got revised lower, the US Dollar came under selling pressure.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD rises to multi-day highs above 1.2700

GBP/USD gathered bullish momentum and advanced beyond 1.2700 for the first time in six days on Wednesday. The US Dollar struggles to find demand following the weaker-than-expected ADP jobs data for August, helping the pair stretch higher.

GBP/USD News

Gold rises above $1,940 as US yields decline after employment data

Gold price touched its highest level since early August above $1,940 on Wednesday after the ADP showed that private sector employment grew at a softer pace than expected in August. The 10-year US yield turned south and retreated toward 4.1%, providing an additional boost to XAU/USD.

Gold News

Bone ShibaSwap shines among the best performers of the week

Bone ShibaSwap saw a bullish spike after Grayscale seized a victory against the US SEC on August 29. This development pushed many of the cryptocurrencies up, but only a few, such as BONE, have managed to stick it out throughout the past week.

Read more

DJIA stock breaks back above 34,712 resistance point

DJIA is holding the line on Wednesday as other indices fall prey to higher inflation data out of Europe. Inflation readings from Germany and Spain early on Wednesday sent the S&P 500 and NASDAQ 100 futures lower, but Dow futures remained slightly in the green.

Read more

