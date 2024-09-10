Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP gains on strong UK job growth

Pound Sterling gains on strong UK job growth
The Pound Sterling (GBP) edges higher but remains below the crucial resistance of 1.3100 against the US Dollar (USD) in Tuesday’s European session. The GBP/USD pair gains slightly, but its near-term outlook remains uncertain as the US Dollar holds Monday’s gains.
The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback’s value against six major currencies, clings to gains near 101.60, with investors focusing on the United States (US) Consumer Price Index (CPI) data for August, which will be published on Wednesday. Read more...
GBP/USD Forecast: Strong resistance forms at 1.3130
GBP/USD closed the first trading day of the week in negative territory and continued to edge lower in the Asian session on Tuesday. After touching its lowest level in nearly three weeks at 1.3058, the pair staged a modest rebound. Nevertheless, the near-term technical outlook suggests that the bearish bias remains intact.
The UK's Office for National Statistics (ONS) reported on Tuesday that the ILO Unemployment Rate edged lower to 4.1% in the three months to July from 4.2%, as expected. The Employment Change came in at 265K in the same period, up sharply from 97,000 previously, while the annual wage inflation, as measured by the change in the Average Earnings Excluding Bonus, declined to 5.1% from 5.4%. Read more...
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stays below 1.1050 as mood sours
EUR/USD struggles to stage a rebound and trades below 1.1050 on Tuesday. In the absence of high-tier macroeconomic data releases, the negative shift seen in risk mood supports the US Dollar and doesn't allow the pair to gain traction.
GBP/USD struggles to gather recovery momentum, trades below 1.3100
GBP/USD continues to fluctuate below 1.3100 in the second half of the day on Tuesday. Following a short lasting recovery attempt on UK employment data earlier in the day, the pair finds it difficult to gather momentum amid souring risk mood.
Gold trades around $2,500 as 50 bps rate cut bets dwindle
Gold is exchanging hands at around the $2,500 mark on Tuesday, sticking within its familiar range of the last few weeks as traders assess the outlook for monetary policy and the future path of interest rates in the US, a key performance indicator for Gold.
How the Fed's rate cuts and weakening job market impact stock trading in 2024
For the past two years, equity traders have been closely monitoring inflation reports, particularly the Consumer Price Index (CPI), as a key indicator of the Federal Reserve’s approach to managing the economy.
Dogecoin leads meme coin recovery following positive investor sentiment
Dogecoin is up more than 8% on Monday, as it's leading the entire meme coin sector on a rebound. The top meme coin could see a massive rally if it completes a key move within a falling wedge.
Moneta Markets review 2024: All you need to know
VERIFIED In this review, the FXStreet team provides an independent and thorough analysis based on direct testing and real experiences with Moneta Markets – an excellent broker for novice to intermediate forex traders who want to broaden their knowledge base.