Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP falls slightly ahead of BoE Mann’s speech

GBP/USD Forecast: Pound Sterling could struggle to clear 1.2650
GBP/USD went into a consolidation phase above 1.2600 after closing the previous two trading days in positive territory. The near-term technical outlook suggests that the pair is having a difficult time gathering bullish momentum.
The positive shift seen in risk mood on Wednesday, as reflected by the bullish opening in Wall Street, caused the US Dollar (USD) to weaken against its rivals. Later in the American session, however, the USD managed to find a foothold as the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield edged higher. Minneapolis Federal Reserve President Neel Kashkari told CNBC that two to three rates cuts would be appropriate this year. Read more...
Pound Sterling falls slightly ahead of BoE Mann’s speech
The Pound Sterling (GBP) faces nominal selling pressure in Thursday’s European session. The lack of fresh economic triggers has increased anxiety among investors. The GBP/USD pair broadly consolidates as traders await commentary from Bank of England (BoE) policymaker Catherine Mann for more guidance on future interest rates. If interest rates remain high in the UK compared to counterparts, GBP will likely be bullish as higher interest rates tend to attract more significant foreign capital inflows.
On Wednesday, BoE Deputy Governor Sarah Breeden joined Chief Economist Huw Pill and said that the central bank is now focusing on the length of time that interest rates are required to remain at current levels. Read more...
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2578
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0047
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.37
|Today daily open
|1.2625
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2685
|Daily SMA50
|1.2677
|Daily SMA100
|1.248
|Daily SMA200
|1.2565
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2642
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2594
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2773
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2614
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2786
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2597
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2624
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2612
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2599
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2572
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2551
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2647
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2668
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2695
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
