Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP exhibits strength as Middle East crisis de-escalates

GBP/USD Forecast: Pound Sterling needs to crack 1.2700 to extend uptrend

GBP/USD extended its winning streak into a fifth consecutive day on Monday. The pair trades within a touching distance of 1.2700 early Tuesday and buyers could remain interested once this level is confirmed as support.

The US Dollar (USD) struggled to find demand on Monday as Wall Street's main indexes held resilient following the previous week's risk rally. US stock index futures trade flat in the European session on Tuesday, pointing to a neutral risk mood. Read more...

Pound Sterling exhibits strength as Middle East crisis de-escalates

The Pound Sterling (GBP) is stuck in a narrow range in Tuesday’s session as investors seek fresh economic triggers that could provide insights into the timing of rate cuts by the Bank of England (BoE). The GBP/USD pair consolidates as the upside seems restricted as rate cuts by the BoE are inevitable, while more correction in the US Dollar has capped the downside.

The US Dollar Index, which gauges the value of the Greenback against six major currencies, has dropped to 103.70. Improving hopes of a ceasefire between Israel and Palestine have strengthened the outlook of risk-sensitive assets (GBP), while safe-haven assets have come under pressure (USD). Read more...

GBP/USD Price Analysis: The potential resistance level will emerge at the 1.2700 mark

The GBP/USD pair remains capped under the 1.2700 barrier during the early European session on Tuesday. A testimony to the UK Treasury committee by Bank of England (BoE) Governor Andrew Bailey and other policymakers last week sparked speculation of a delay in rate cuts, which boost the Pound Sterling (GBP) and create a tailwind for the GBP/USD pair. The pair currently trades around 1.2683, up 0.01% on the day.



GBP/USD keeps the bullish vibe unchanged as the major pair is above the key 100-period Exponential Moving Average (EMA) on the four-hour chart. The upward momentum is backed by the Relative Strength Index (RSI), which lies above the 50 midlines, supporting the buyers for the time being. Read more...