Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD Elliott Wave technical analysis [Video]

GBP/USD shrugs as UK economy shows slight growth

The British pound is drifting on Wednesday. In the European session, GBP/USD is trading at 1.2784, down 0.06%. It wasn’t a spectacular rebound but the UK economy showed some slight improvement, with GDP rising 0.2% m/m in January. This modest gain was in line with market expectations and followed a 0.1% decline in December. The main drivers behind the gain were retail trade and construction.

Over the past three months, GDP painted a gloomier picture. On an annualized basis, GDP declined by 0.3% decline, while GDP in the three months to January was down 0.1%. Read more...

GBP/USD Elliott Wave technical analysis [Video]

The GBP/USD Elliott Wave Analysis for the day chart on 13 March 24, offers a comprehensive evaluation of potential price movements in the British Pound/U.S. Dollar currency pair, utilizing Elliott Wave principles within the context of technical analysis. The identified "FUNCTION" is "Trend," signifying a focus on capturing and interpreting directional movements within the overarching trend. This suggests an inclination towards sustained and significant price trends. Read more...

Pound Sterling dips slightly after UK monthly GDP grew expectedly by 0.2%

The Pound Sterling (GBP) weakens in Wednesday’s European session. The GBP/USD pair slips to 1.2780 after the United Kingdom Office for National Statistics (ONS) reported that monthly Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and other factory data for January were broadly aligned with market expectations.

The UK economy grew by 0.2% in January on month after reporting a technical recession in the second half of 2023. This indicates that the recession was shallow and the economic prospects are improving. Read more...