Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP capitalizes on US Dollar's correction, improved market mood

Investors are not anticipating a quick revival in the UK’s overall demand as the BoE vowed to keep interest rates higher for a longer period to ensure price stability. BoE Deputy Governor Ben Broadbent sees inflation coming down to 2% in two years as restrictive monetary policy has dampened labor market and economic prospects. Read more...

The Pound Sterling (GBP) has become subdued after a three-day range high as investors seem baffled about the United Kingdom’s inflation and economic outlook following September’s PMI data. UK firms were reluctant to utilize their full capacity and reduced hiring as higher interest rates by the Bank of England (BoE) have hit demand significantly.

The modest improvement seen in risk mood and another leg lower in the 10-year US Treasury bond yield made it difficult for the USD to stay resilient against its rivals on Thursday. The UK's FTSE 100 Index opened modestly higher on Friday and US stock index futures turned positive on the day after spending the Asian session in the red. Read more...

GBP/USD edged higher to the 1.2200 area on Friday after closing in positive territory on Wednesday and Thursday. The near-term technical outlook suggests that there is more room on the upside for the pair but investors could refrain from further US Dollar (USD) weakness unless the September jobs report disappoints.

