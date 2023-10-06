Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP capitalizes on US Dollar's correction, improved market mood

NEWS | | By FXStreet Team
Share:

GBP/USD Forecast: Pound Sterling could test 1.2250 after US jobs report

GBP/USD edged higher to the 1.2200 area on Friday after closing in positive territory on Wednesday and Thursday. The near-term technical outlook suggests that there is more room on the upside for the pair but investors could refrain from further US Dollar (USD) weakness unless the September jobs report disappoints.

The modest improvement seen in risk mood and another leg lower in the 10-year US Treasury bond yield made it difficult for the USD to stay resilient against its rivals on Thursday. The UK's FTSE 100 Index opened modestly higher on Friday and US stock index futures turned positive on the day after spending the Asian session in the red. Read more...

GBPUSD

Pound Sterling capitalizes on US Dollar's correction, improved market mood

The Pound Sterling (GBP) has become subdued after a three-day range high as investors seem baffled about the United Kingdom’s inflation and economic outlook following September’s PMI data. UK firms were reluctant to utilize their full capacity and reduced hiring as higher interest rates by the Bank of England (BoE) have hit demand significantly.

Investors are not anticipating a quick revival in the UK’s overall demand as the BoE vowed to keep interest rates higher for a longer period to ensure price stability. BoE Deputy Governor Ben Broadbent sees inflation coming down to 2% in two years as restrictive monetary policy has dampened labor market and economic prospects. Read more...

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.2212
Today Daily Change 0.0020
Today Daily Change % 0.16
Today daily open 1.2192
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.229
Daily SMA50 1.2529
Daily SMA100 1.2609
Daily SMA200 1.2438
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2196
Previous Daily Low 1.2108
Previous Weekly High 1.2272
Previous Weekly Low 1.2111
Previous Monthly High 1.2713
Previous Monthly Low 1.2111
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2162
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2141
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2134
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2077
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2046
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2223
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2254
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2311

 

 

Share: Feed news

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Follow us on Telegram

Stay updated of all the news

Join Telegram

Recommended content

Follow us on Telegram

Stay updated of all the news

Join Telegram

Recommended content

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD drops toward 1.0500 as USD rallies on NFP

EUR/USD drops toward 1.0500 as USD rallies on NFP

EUR/USD turned south and declined toward 1.0500 in the early American on Friday. After the September jobs report showed an increase of 336,000 in Nonfarm Payrolls, compared to the market expectation of 170,000, the USD gathered strength and weighed on the pair.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD slumps below 1.2150 on renewed USD strength

GBP/USD slumps below 1.2150 on renewed USD strength

GBP/USD came under heavy bearish pressure and dropped below 1.2150 in the second half of the day on Friday. The US Dollar rose sharply after the data showed that Nonfarm Payrolls rose by 336,000 in September and forced the pair to reverse its direction.

GBP/USD News

Gold recovers from multi-month lows, stays below $1,820

Gold recovers from multi-month lows, stays below $1,820

Gold price broke below its daily trading range and touched its lowest level since early March near $1,810 before recovering toward $1,820. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is up more than 2% on the day following the impressive labor market data, not allowing XAU/USD to gain traction.

Gold News

THORChain price dips 5% as bullish wind on illicit transfers settles

THORChain price dips 5% as bullish wind on illicit transfers settles

ThorChain surpassed $1 billion in transaction volume in the last five days, a surge attributed to illicit activity. RUNE price has seen an impressive increase over the past week before a 5% dip on the daily chart.

Read more

Mullen Automotive drops 3% on higher Nonfarm Payrolls print

Mullen Automotive drops 3% on higher Nonfarm Payrolls print

Mullen Automotive (MULN), the electric vehicle (EV) penny stock that has been threatened with delisting by the NASDAQ exchange, has gradually seen its share price stabilize over the past week.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures