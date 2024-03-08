Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP capitalizes on improved market mood, US NFP in focus

While market expectations for a Fed rate cut are for the June meeting, investors see the BoE reducing interest rates from August. Inflation in the UK is still higher than in other developed countries in the Group of Seven (G-7) nations due to sticky services inflation driven by robust wage growth. Read more...

The Pound Sterling (GBP) strengthens in Friday’s European session as the risk appetite of market participants increases. The appeal of the GBP/USD pair is upbeat as markets broadly expect the Federal Reserve (Fed) to cut interest rates before the Bank of England (BoE) does so, which might reduce the policy divergence between them for some time.

GBP/USD extended its weekly rally on Thursday as risk flows continued to dominate the financial markets. Wall Street's main indexes registered strong gains for the second consecutive day and the US Dollar Index dropped to multi-week lows below 103.00. Read more...

GBP/USD rose more than 0.5% on Thursday and closed the fifth consecutive trading day in positive territory. The pair continued to edge higher early Friday and touched its highest level since August above 1.2800. The pair's near-term technical outlook points to overbought conditions as investors gear up for the US February jobs report.

