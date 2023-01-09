GBP/USD Forecast: Pound Sterling needs to stabilize above 1.2140 to extend rebound

GBP/USD has gone into a consolidation phase and retreated toward 1.2100 after having touched its highest level in more than two weeks at 1.2175 earlier in the day. Despite the latest pullback, the pair's near-term technical outlook points to a bullish bias.

Ahead of the weekend, the US Dollar came under heavy selling pressure and triggered a rally in GBP/USD. The pair gained more than 100 pips on Friday and erased the majority of its weekly losses. Read more...

Could GBP/USD reach the 1.22 level?

Looking at GBPUSD’s chart, we can see that the FX pair gained a significant value after the cooler USD data announced on Friday. Currently it is traded at around $1.213 with an upward direction. If this direction continues as such, then it should approach its resistance level at around $1.22, otherwise it could test its support level at around $1.20. Read more...

GBP/USD outlook: Sterling extends advance on growing expectations for more dovish Fed

Cable continues to benefit from rising expectations for more dovish Fed after US labor data on Friday added to signals that the central bank would further ease the pace of policy tightening, increasing the possibility for 25 basis points hike in the next meeting and lowering expectations for 0.5% hike.

Sterling rallied 1.6% on Friday, after US labor data added to a risk sentiment, making the biggest daily rally since Nov 10, with formation of bullish engulfing pattern on a daily chart, generating initial bullish signal. Read more...