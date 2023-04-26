Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: Could GBP/USD drop to the 1,2274 level?

Share:

GBP/USD Forecast: Pound Sterling recovers above important tech level

GBP/USD has reversed its direction and advanced above 1.2450 early Wednesday following Tuesday's decline. The renewed US Dollar weakness helps the pair gather recovery momentum mid-week and the technical outlook suggests that there is more room on the upside.

The cautious market stance allowed the US Dollar (USD) regain its traction on Tuesday and the US Dollar Index (DXY) gained 0.5%, erasing all of Monday's losses. Early Wednesday, however, the DXY retreated below 101.50 and already retraced the majority of its latest recovery.

Could GBP/USD drop to the 1,2274 level?

An uptrend will start as soon, as the market rises above resistance level 1,2546, which will be followed by moving up to resistance level 1,2666.

The downtrend may be expected to continue, while market is trading below resistance level 1,2546, which will be followed by reaching support level 1,2353 and if it keeps on moving down below that level, we may expect the market to reach support level 1,2274.

GBP/USD climbs back above mid-1.2400s, refreshes daily high amid broad-based USD weakness

The GBP/USD pair regains positive traction on Wednesday and reverses a major part of the previous day's retracement slide from over a one-week high - levels just above the 1.2500 psychological mark. Spot prices build on the steady intraday ascent through the early part of the European session and currently trade around the 1.2455-1.2460 region, up over 0.40% for the day.

The US Dollar (USD) struggles to capitalize on the overnight strong move up and comes under renewed selling pressure, which, in turn, is seen as a key factor pushing the GBP/USD pair. Fresh concerns about the regional banking sector crisis, the possibility of an imminent recession and worries about the US debt ceiling lift bets for an imminent rate cut by the Federal Reserve (Fed) later this year. This, in turn, led to the overnight steep decline in longer-duration US Treasury bond yields and continues to weigh on the Greenback.