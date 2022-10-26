GBP/USD Forecast: 1.1650 aligns as next bullish target

GBP/USD has managed to build on Tuesday's gains and reached its strongest level since mid-September at 1.1588 early Wednesday. The dollar's valuation is likely to continue to drive the pair's action as investors reassess the Fed's policy outlook following a batch of disappointing macroeconomic data releases. Read more...

 

GBP/USD hits fresh multi-week high, eyes 1.1600 mark amid notable USD supply

The GBP/USD pair catches fresh bids during the early European session and climbs to its highest level since September 14, around the 1.1575-1.1580 region in the last hour. Read more...

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.1571
Today Daily Change 0.0100
Today Daily Change % 0.87
Today daily open 1.1471
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.1217
Daily SMA50 1.1401
Daily SMA100 1.176
Daily SMA200 1.2396
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.15
Previous Daily Low 1.1271
Previous Weekly High 1.144
Previous Weekly Low 1.106
Previous Monthly High 1.1738
Previous Monthly Low 1.0339
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.1412
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.1358
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.1328
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.1186
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.11
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.1556
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.1642
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.1785

 

GBP/USD Forex Analysis: Price reversal at 1.1496 daily resistance?

Join Senior Market Strategist & Trading Mentor Duncan Cooper as he watches price levels on the GBP/USD daily and 4-hour charts.

 

EUR/USD regains parity amid renewed USD sell-off

EUR/USD regains parity amid renewed USD sell-off

EUR/USD is challenging parity as the risk-on profile has triggered a fresh sell-off in the US dollar across the board. The odds of a bigger rate hike by the ECB have strengthened, boosting the euro. All eyes remain on market sentiment amid a quiet data docket. 

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD surges above 1.1600 amid broad USD slide

GBP/USD surges above 1.1600 amid broad USD slide

GBP/USD is extending its upbeat momentum above 1.1600, as the US dollar remains under intense selling pressure amid an improved market mood. Investors remain expectant of UK political stability and the new fiscal plan. 

GBP/USD News

Gold hits two-week high, around $1,675 area amid weaker USD

Gold hits two-week high, around $1,675 area amid weaker USD

Gold climbs to a nearly two-week high amid the prevalent USD selling bias. Diminishing odds for more aggressive Fed rate hikes continue to weigh on the greenback. The prospects for further tightening by major central banks could cap any further upside.

Gold News

Cardano price is heading to $0.45 and here’s where you can accumulate ADA

Cardano price is heading to $0.45 and here’s where you can accumulate ADA

Cardano price is in a delicate place after its volatile move over the last 24 hours. Investors need to be cautious of entering the market late and getting trapped. A better plan would be to wait for ADA to pull back to critical levels. 

BOC Preview: Getting ready for a dovish pivot? Premium

BOC Preview: Getting ready for a dovish pivot?

The Bank of Canada (BOC) is on track to deliver another 75 basis points (bps) hike when it concludes its October monetary policy meeting at 14:00 GMT this Wednesday.

