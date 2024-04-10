Pound Sterling plunges on hot US CPI, FOMC minutes

GBP/USD plunges on hot US CPI, FOMC minutes

The Pound Sterling collapses late on Wednesday during the North American session, down by more than 1% against the US Dollar, following the release of US inflation data. Expectations for fewer rate cuts by the US Federal Reserve prompted a flight to the Greenback, which reached a new year-to-date (YTD) high via the US Dollar Index (DXY). The GBP/USD trades at 1.2534 after hitting a high of 1.2708. Read More...

Pound Sterling plunges as hot US Inflation dampens market sentiment

The Pound Sterling (GBP) weakens against the US Dollar in Wednesday’s early American session as the United States Consumer Price Index (CPI) data for March remains stubbornly higher. Economists anticipated the US inflation to remain relatively high in March due to increasing Oil prices, insurance costs and rentals. Hot price pressures would shift market expectations of Federal Reserve (Fed) rate cuts to the third quarter of this year. Read More...

GBP/USD clings to mild losses below 1.2700 ahead of US CPI data

The GBP/USD pair trades with a mild negative bias near 1.2675 during the early Asian session on Wednesday. The USD Index (DXY) consolidates just above the 104.00 yardstick amid the cautious mood. Investors await the US Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation data, along with the speech of Fed’s Bowman and Goolsbee later in the day. Read More...

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.2533
Today Daily Change -0.0145
Today Daily Change % -1.14
Today daily open 1.2678
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2667
Daily SMA50 1.2666
Daily SMA100 1.267
Daily SMA200 1.2587
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2709
Previous Daily Low 1.2649
Previous Weekly High 1.2684
Previous Weekly Low 1.2539
Previous Monthly High 1.2894
Previous Monthly Low 1.2575
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2686
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2672
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2648
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2618
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2588
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2709
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2739
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2769

 

 

 
