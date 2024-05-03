Pound Sterling moves above 1.2550 to test the channel’s upper boundary

GBP/USD Forecast: Weekly close above 1.2550 could attract buyers
Following the bearish action seen in the first half of the day on Thursday, GBP/USD turned north and registered small daily gains. The pair preserves its recovery momentum early Friday and trades in positive territory slightly above 1.2550.
Wall Street's main indexes opened in the green and continued to push higher on Thursday. The US Dollar (USD) continued to lose interest in the risk-averse market atmosphere and helped GBP/USD gain traction. Read more...
GBP/USD Price Analysis: Moves above 1.2550 to test the channel’s upper boundary
GBP/USD extends its gains for the third successive session on Friday, trading around 1.2550 during the Asian session. The pair consolidates within the descending channel on a daily chart, with the 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) moving above the 50-level. indicating the weakening of a bearish bias.
Additionally, the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicates a momentum shift as it is positioned above the signal line but below the centerline. This momentum indicator could confirm a clear direction for the GBP/USD pair once it breaks above the centerline. Read more...
