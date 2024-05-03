Pound Sterling holds positive ground near 1.2540

GBP/USD trades on a stronger note 1.2530, all eyes on US NFP data
The GBP/USD pair trades on a stronger note around 1.2540 amid the softer US Dollar (USD) on Friday during the early Asian session. The US Federal Reserve (Fed) Chair Jerome Powell delivered a modest dovish message after the meeting on Wednesday, which weighs on the Greenback. However, the ongoing backdrop of elevated inflation and robust growth in the US should keep the Fed on hold and maintain the higher-for-longer narrative, which might support the USD. Later in the day, the US S&P Global Services PMI will be due, along with the US employment data for April.
The Fed decided to leave its key interest rate steady at the highest level in more than two decades, in the range of 5.25%–5.5%, where it has stood since last July. The US central bank acknowledged the worsening inflation outlook, citing that there has been a lack of further progress toward the Fed's 2% inflation target in recent months. Read more...
GBP/USD Price Analysis: Tumbles below crucial 1.2500 as bears move in
The Pound Sterling tumbled in early trading during the North American session, dropping below the 1.2500 figure amid renewed US Dollar strength. Data from the United States showed that the Balance of Trade deficit tightened while the labor market remained tight, as revealed by the Initial Jobless Claims report. The GBP/USD trades at 1.2488, down 0.30%.
From a technical standpoint, the GBP/USD is showing a neutral to downward bias. This is a result of buyers failing to breach the significant resistance at the 200-day moving average (DMA) at 1.2550. This failure has further intensified the major’s drop below the 1.2500 figure, potentially paving the way for a test of the latest cycle low seen at 1.2299, the April 22 low. Read more...
EUR/USD clings to gains above 1.0750 after US data
EUR/USD manages to hold in positive territory above 1.0750 despite retreating from the fresh multi-week high it set above 1.0800 earlier in the day. The US Dollar struggles to find demand following the weaker-than-expected NFP data.
GBP/USD declines below 1.2550 following NFP-inspired upsurge
GBP/USD struggles to preserve its bullish momentum and trades below 1.2550 in the American session. Earlier in the day, the disappointing April jobs report from the US triggered a USD selloff and allowed the pair to reach multi-week highs above 1.2600.
Gold struggles to hold above $2,300 despite falling US yields
Gold stays on the back foot below $2,300 in the American session on Friday. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield stays in negative territory below 4.6% after weak US data but the improving risk mood doesn't allow XAU/USD to gain traction.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Should you buy BTC here? Premium
Bitcoin (BTC) price shows signs of a potential reversal but lacks confirmation, which has divided the investor community into two – those who are buying the dips and those who are expecting a further correction.
Week ahead – BoE and RBA decisions headline a calm week
Bank of England meets on Thursday, unlikely to signal rate cuts. Reserve Bank of Australia could maintain a higher-for-longer stance. Elsewhere, Bank of Japan releases summary of opinions.