Pound Sterling holds positive ground near 1.2540

GBP/USD trades on a stronger note 1.2530, all eyes on US NFP data

The GBP/USD pair trades on a stronger note around 1.2540 amid the softer US Dollar (USD) on Friday during the early Asian session. The US Federal Reserve (Fed) Chair Jerome Powell delivered a modest dovish message after the meeting on Wednesday, which weighs on the Greenback. However, the ongoing backdrop of elevated inflation and robust growth in the US should keep the Fed on hold and maintain the higher-for-longer narrative, which might support the USD. Later in the day, the US S&P Global Services PMI will be due, along with the US employment data for April.

The Fed decided to leave its key interest rate steady at the highest level in more than two decades, in the range of 5.25%–5.5%, where it has stood since last July. The US central bank acknowledged the worsening inflation outlook, citing that there has been a lack of further progress toward the Fed's 2% inflation target in recent months. Read more...

GBP/USD Price Analysis: Tumbles below crucial 1.2500 as bears move in

The Pound Sterling tumbled in early trading during the North American session, dropping below the 1.2500 figure amid renewed US Dollar strength. Data from the United States showed that the Balance of Trade deficit tightened while the labor market remained tight, as revealed by the Initial Jobless Claims report. The GBP/USD trades at 1.2488, down 0.30%.

From a technical standpoint, the GBP/USD is showing a neutral to downward bias. This is a result of buyers failing to breach the significant resistance at the 200-day moving average (DMA) at 1.2550. This failure has further intensified the major’s drop below the 1.2500 figure, potentially paving the way for a test of the latest cycle low seen at 1.2299, the April 22 low. Read more...