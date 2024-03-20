Pound Sterling clings near 1.2720 followed by the barrier at 14-day EMA

GBP/USD Forecast: Pound Sterling remains fragile after UK inflation data
GBP/USD trades in negative territory near 1.2700 in the European session on Wednesday as markets assess inflation data from the UK. The near-term technical outlook points to a buildup of bearish momentum as market focus shifts to the Federal Reserve's (Fed) policy announcements.
The data published by the UK's Office for National Statistics (ONS) showed on Wednesday that inflation, as measured by the change in the Consumer Price Index (CPI), declined to 3.4% on a yearly basis in February from 4% in January. This reading was the lowest since September 2021 and it came in below the market expectation of 3.6%. The ONS further reported that the Core CPI was up 4.5% in the same period, compared to 5.1% in January and analysts' estimate of 4.6%. Read more...
GBP/USD Price Analysis: Clings near 1.2720 followed by the barrier at 14-day EMA
GBP/USD trims intraday losses and attempts to snap its losing streak on Wednesday. The GBP/USD pair hovers near 1.2720 during the Asian trading hours. The market adopts cautious sentiment ahead of the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) interest rate decision later in the North American session.
The GBP/USD pair finds immediate support at the 50.0% retracement level of 1.2706, in conjunction with the psychological level of 1.2700. A break below this level could put downward pressure on the pair to navigate the region around the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level of 1.2661, followed by the major support of 1.2650 level. Read more...
GBP/USD holds above the 1.2700 mark, UK CPI, Fed rate decision eyed
The GBP/USD pair trades in negative territory for the fifth consecutive day during the early Asian session on Wednesday. Investors await the UK February Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation data and the Federal Reserve (Fed) interest rate decision on Wednesday. The Fed is anticipated to hold rates steady for a fifth straight time at its March meeting. GBP/USD currently trades around 1.2719, down 0.01% on the day.
Markets expect the Fed will keep its benchmark rate steady in a range of 5.25% to 5.5% on Wednesday as inflation remains elevated. Fed Chairman Jerome Powell noted that cutting rates too early could spark a resurgence of inflation and cause more pain for consumers. The Fed is likely to maintain its forward guidance and stress that it needs more evidence that inflation is on a sustainable path toward its 2% target before lowering interest rates. Read more...
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2696
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0025
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.20
|Today daily open
|1.2721
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.272
|Daily SMA50
|1.2686
|Daily SMA100
|1.2626
|Daily SMA200
|1.2594
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2733
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2668
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2865
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2725
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2773
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2518
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2693
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2708
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2682
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2642
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2616
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2747
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2773
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2813
