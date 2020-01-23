Pound Sterling: Bulls pause after robust rally, all eyes on critical UK PMIs

Pound Sterling: an improvement in Cable really took off on Wednesday [Video]

An improvement in Cable really took off yesterday as a decisively strong positive candle broke not only a three week downtrend but also resistance at $1.3117. Once more the support band in the $1.2900/$1.3000 range has been used as a chance to buy. Momentum has swung higher once more from around key levels, with RSI back above 50 (from another low around 40) and MACD lines beginning to turn up from neutral. Read more

Pound Sterling Outlook: bulls pause after strong rally, awaiting UK PMI data for fresh signals

Cable eases after three-day rally which repeatedly failed under pivotal Fibo barrier at 1.3158 (61.8% of 1.3284/1.2954).

Wednesday’s 0.7% advance marks the biggest one-day rally since 31 Dec, fueled by better than expected data (CBI index rose the highest in nearly six-years, with current easing seen as corrective action on overbought stochastic, as near-term action is underpinned by daily MA’s in bullish setup and rising momentum entering positive territory. Read more...

The EUR/USD pair fell to 1.1059 within ECB President Lagarde's press conference, amid a cautious stance over inflation, climate change concerns. Strategic review to be released in the next minutes.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD is trading above 1.31, consolidating its gains. The House of Lords gave its final seal to Brexit. Speculation ahead of the BOE's decision continues after upbeat data diminished chances for an imminent move.

GBP/USD News

The first initiative comes from WhatsApp. Users of Facebook’s popular instant messaging application will be able to exchange Ether among themselves and other tokens that function over the ERC20 protocol.

Traders added around 8.3K contracts to their open interest positions on Wednesday, reversing two consecutive pullbacks. Volume, instead, prolonged the choppiness and shrunk  by around 115.3K contracts.

USD/JPY extends losses and trades close to an eight-day low near 109.50 in a relatively risk-off environment, with the media headlines full of the coronavirus as it spreads internationally. Bears can look to the golden ratio around mid-108s.

USD/JPY News

