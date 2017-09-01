Potential Fed chairs suggest they would pursue tighter policy - BBG

Bloomberg carried a story on Monday, citing that three potential candidates to head the Fed in 2018 that they back a tighter monetary policy stance.

BBG reported, “Speaking at the annual American Economic Association meeting that ended Sunday, Glenn Hubbard of Columbia University, along with Stanford University’s John Taylor and Kevin Warsh, criticized the central bank for trying to do too much to help an economy struggling with problems that monetary policy can’t solve.”

Fed watchers see the three; all former officials in George W. Bush’s administration, as among the candidates to take over should President-elect Donald Trump decide not to nominate Janet Yellen for another four-year term as chair when her current one expires in February 2018.