Apple Inc (AAPL) has completed a Wyckoff re-accumulation structure suitable for position trading / investing. Watch the video below to find out how to invest or position trade with breakout trading strategy:
Note: All information on this page is subject to change. The use of this website constitutes acceptance of our user agreement. Please read our privacy policy and legal disclaimer. Opinions expressed at FXstreet.com are those of the individual authors and do not necessarily represent the opinion of FXstreet.com or its management. Risk Disclosure: Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD hits two-week low on inflation worries, German uncertainty
EUR/USD is trading under 1.18, the lowest since late August as a cautious market mood boosts the safe-haven dollar. Worries about rising US inflation, the Fed's tapering intentions and German elections are pushing the pair lower.
GBP/USD pressured toward 1.38 on damp market mood
GBP/USD is trading closer to 1.38, pressured by the dollar-positive risk-averse mood. The pound is on the back foot amid high UK covid cases and uncertainty about the government's next moves.
XAU/USD consolidates losses below $1,800, US inflation eyed
Gold (XAU/USD) begins the key week on a positive note, on the bids near $1,793 while flashing 0.3% intraday gains at the latest. The yellow metal snapped a four-week uptrend the previous week as Fed tapering concerns escalate.
SafeMoon prepares for 50% upswing
SafeMoon price has been on a downswing for roughly two weeks, but this downswing has pushed it close to a stable demand barrier. Assuming the bulls make a comeback here, investors can expect a new uptrend to originate here.
Central banks exercise the pandemic option and keep markets waiting
Global markets have been anticipating the end, or at least the beginning of the end, of central bank intervention since January. Bankers, led by the US Fed, have been very reluctant to end their accommodation.