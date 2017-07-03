Positive oscillator behavior in EUR/CHF

Positive oscillator behavior in EUR/CHFBy FXStreet Algorythms
Increased upward momentum in the EUR/CHF pair in recent days has brought the MACD to hurdle above its median line.
The condition could be taken by sellers as a reason to jump out from short positions, as well as spur demand for the EUR/CHF among potential buyers.
Outlined on the daily perspective, the oscillator has not printed above zero at least for three weeks, a reason to pay attention to an otherwise less meaningful technical event.
