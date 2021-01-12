Positive longer-term outlook for equities in general – UBS

A long US election season has ended with a sweep for the Democrats, delivering the party the White House and control of both chambers of Congress. Economists at UBS expect this to smooth the path for further fiscal stimulus, a positive for economically sensitive parts of the market. While Democrats’ razor-thin control of the Senate may make full implementation of President-elect Biden's $2 T green spending proposals challenging, a blue sweep should provide impetus to the green agenda in the US.
Key quotes
“A unified government will smooth the path to more fiscal stimulus. Statements from the president-elect suggest further spending proposals are likely to be put forward in the near-term. We think the reflation trade, which favors cyclical stocks, remains intact and has further to run. [...] With the Federal Reserve unlikely to change course on monetary policy any time soon, we expect the move higher in yields will be limited. But we have a preference for both US and Eurozone financials, based on their attractive valuations and earnings recovery potential, driven in part by falling provisions.”
“The new administration may push for higher taxes, but we think any hike would be more limited in scope than the Democrats' policy platform. The tax hike is also likely to be smaller than the potential overall spending increases (which might be passed through budget reconciliation) and may not take effect until 2022. On balance, President-elect Biden’s policies are likely to add stimulus to the economy.”
“President-elect Biden has said that a focus on climate change and ‘building back better’ are top priorities. However, Senate filibuster rules, which effectively require most legislation to meet a 60 vote threshold to advance, will remain intact. As a result, the previously announced $2 T climate change plan looks unlikely to be fully implemented, and there might be greater emphasis on more consensual centrist policies. But we expect continued regulatory, legislative, and fiscal support for environmentally-related themes. The December 2020 COVID-19 stimulus bill included a series of key policies that would support green tech industries: clean energy, smart mobility and energy efficiency, as well as the semiconductors that enable these technologies.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD jumps to 1.3600 as Bailey calls negative rates controversial
GBP/USD trades close to 1.3600 after BOE's Bailey downplayed negative rate expectations, by calling it a controversial issue. The cable also remains buoyed by an increase in the UK's vaccination campaign and tentative signs of the disease peaking in London.
EUR/USD edges up as markets stabilize
EUR/USD has bounced from the lows and is hovering around 1.2150 amid calmer markets. US yields remain elevated as the Fed mulls tapering bond buying. Coronavirus developments are eyed.
XAU/USD clings to gains near session tops, around $1860 region
A subdued USD demand assisted gold to gain traction and move away from one-month lows. Rallying US bond yields, underlying bullish sentiment might keep a lid on any strong move up.
Forex Today: Dollar takes a breather from gains, Fed's Brainard, coronavirus news eyed
The US dollar is off the highs and markets have stabilized after a risk-off day on Monday. US bond yields remain high ahead of a speech by Fed's Brainard. Coronavirus statistics remain dire yet vaccinations in the UK have been ramped up.
US Dollar Index struggles to advance above 90.50
The greenback, when gauged by the US Dollar Index (DXY), appears to have met some important resistance in the 90.70 region at the beginning of the week.