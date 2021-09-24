Position trading in Datadog (DDOG Stock) with breakout trading strategy [Video]

Datadog (DDOG) is about to complete the Wyckoff accumulation structure pending a breakout of the backup action trading range. Find out how to trade the breakout in DDOG for position trading. Watch the video below:
Note: All information on this page is subject to change. The use of this website constitutes acceptance of our user agreement. Please read our privacy policy and legal disclaimer. Opinions expressed at FXstreet.com are those of the individual authors and do not necessarily represent the opinion of FXstreet.com or its management. Risk Disclosure: Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD steadies below 1.1750 as US dollar rebounds, German IFO eyed
EUR/USD is holding steady below 1.1750 ahead of the European open. Hawkish Fed, Evergande news amid stimulus hopes keep investors wary. The US dollar attempts a bounce amid a cautious mood, firmer Treasury yields. German IFO, Powell’s speech awaited.
GBP/USD retreats from daily high towards 1.3700 as USD recovers
GBP/USD consolidates gains on the last trading day of the week. US Dollar Index recovers part of its initial losses, trades above 93.00. BOE optimism fades away, Brexit woes keep sterling under pressure.
Gold remains resilient near $1,750 as US T-bond yields retreats
Gold prices print more than 0.50% gains on Friday after posting a single day fall of more than $30 in the US session. The prices fell around 1% on Thursday, the move sponsored by the higher US dollar. Gold is headed on track for a third consecutive week of declines.
Institutional investors shift focus to Ethereum futures as demand for Bitcoin weakens
Institutional investors have been increasingly pivoting from Bitcoin to Ethereum since August as demand diverges to the second-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization. JPMorgan analysts stated that the leading digital asset suffered a setback.
Who is Evergrande, and why are they important?
Evergrande Group (HKG: 3333) is China’s second-largest real estate developer, responsible for over 1,300 construction projects across mainland China. Alongside its many apartments and commercial buildings, Evergrande has also constructed an extremely precarious balance sheet since going public in 2009.