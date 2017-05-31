Skip to main content
Portugal Gross Domestic Product (YoY) remains unchanged at 2.8% in 1Q
By
FXStreet Team
Portugal Gross Domestic Product (YoY) remains unchanged at 2.8% in 1Q
FXStreet
|
10:07 GMT
Portugal Gross Domestic Product (QoQ) remains at 1% in 1Q
FXStreet
|
10:07 GMT
USD/JPY still under pressure near 110.80
FXStreet
|
10:03 GMT
Australia’s “spectacular housing bubble” needs to be addressed - Citi
FXStreet
|
10:00 GMT
US: Pending home sales and Beige book in focus – Lloyds Bank
FXStreet
|
09:57 GMT
Eurozone: Drop in inflation provides reality check - ING
FXStreet
|
09:37 GMT
Brazil: The political genie is out of the bottle - TDS
FXStreet
|
09:33 GMT
Italy’s Visco: Quitting Euro no answer to Italy's woes
FXStreet
|
09:28 GMT
Latest IPSOS poll: Merkel's Conservatives maintain lead against Social Democrats
FXStreet
|
09:28 GMT
EUR/JPY flirting with lows, below 124.00 handle after EZ CPI
FXStreet
|
09:20 GMT
EUR/USD little changed around 1.1180 on softer EZ CPI
FXStreet
|
09:12 GMT
EZ flash CPI eases more than expected to 1.4% in May
FXStreet
|
09:02 GMT
Greece Retail Sales (YoY) fell from previous 9.6% to -1% in March
FXStreet
|
09:01 GMT
Italy Consumer Price Index (EU Norm) (YoY) meets expectations (1.5%) in May
FXStreet
|
09:01 GMT
Italy Consumer Price Index (EU Norm) (MoM) meets expectations (-0.2%) in May
FXStreet
|
09:01 GMT
Italy Consumer Price Index (MoM) meets forecasts (-0.2%) in May
FXStreet
|
09:01 GMT
Italy Consumer Price Index (YoY) in line with forecasts (1.4%) in May
FXStreet
|
09:01 GMT
European Monetary Union Unemployment Rate below expectations (9.4%) in April: Actual (9.3%)
FXStreet
|
09:01 GMT
European Monetary Union Consumer Price Index - Core (YoY) in line with forecasts (1%) in May
FXStreet
|
09:01 GMT
European Monetary Union Consumer Price Index (YoY) below forecasts (1.5%) in May: Actual (1.4%)
FXStreet
|
09:01 GMT
