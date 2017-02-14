Skip to main content
Show navigation
FXStreet
Home
Rates & charts
News
Analysis
Economic Calendar
Live Video
Education
Brokers
Twitter
Facebook
More options
Follow us on
Linkedin
FXStreetBlog
Youtube
RSS Feeds
News
User Settings
English
MOST POPULAR
EURUSD
GBPUSD
USDJPY
COMMODITIES
TRUMP
FED
Portugal Gross Domestic Product (YoY) increased to 1.9% in 4Q from previous 1.6%
By
FXStreet Team
LATEST NEWS
Filter by topic in News
Results
Portugal Gross Domestic Product (YoY) increased to 1.9% in 4Q from previous 1.6%
FXStreet
|
Feb 14, 10:00 GMT
Will Yellen keep March rate hike alive? - ING
FXStreet
|
Feb 14, 09:54 GMT
EUR/GBP in daily highs above 0.8500 on UK inflation
FXStreet
|
Feb 14, 09:44 GMT
UK Jan CPI rises to the highest rate since June 2014, but misses estimates
FXStreet
|
Feb 14, 09:38 GMT
GBP/USD breaks below 1.2500 post-UK CPI
FXStreet
|
Feb 14, 09:36 GMT
United Kingdom DCLG House Price Index (YoY) above forecasts (6.9%) in January: Actual (7.2%)
FXStreet
|
Feb 14, 09:31 GMT
United Kingdom PPI Core Output (MoM) n.s.a above forecasts (0.3%) in January: Actual (0.5%)
FXStreet
|
Feb 14, 09:31 GMT
United Kingdom Core Consumer Price Index (YoY) came in at 1.6%, below expectations (1.8%) in January
FXStreet
|
Feb 14, 09:30 GMT
United Kingdom Producer Price Index - Output (YoY) n.s.a above expectations (3.2%) in January: Actual (3.5%)
FXStreet
|
Feb 14, 09:30 GMT
United Kingdom Retail Price Index (YoY) came in at 2.6%, below expectations (2.8%) in January
FXStreet
|
Feb 14, 09:30 GMT
United Kingdom PPI Core Output (YoY) n.s.a came in at 2.4%, above forecasts (2.2%) in January
FXStreet
|
Feb 14, 09:30 GMT
United Kingdom Consumer Price Index (MoM) meets forecasts (-0.5%) in January
FXStreet
|
Feb 14, 09:30 GMT
United Kingdom Producer Price Index - Input (MoM) n.s.a came in at 1.7%, above forecasts (0.6%) in January
FXStreet
|
Feb 14, 09:30 GMT
United Kingdom Producer Price Index - Input (YoY) n.s.a above expectations (18%) in January: Actual (20.5%)
FXStreet
|
Feb 14, 09:30 GMT
United Kingdom Producer Price Index - Output (MoM) n.s.a came in at 0.6%, above forecasts (0.4%) in January
FXStreet
|
Feb 14, 09:30 GMT
United Kingdom Consumer Price Index (YoY) registered at 1.8%, below expectations (1.9%) in January
FXStreet
|
Feb 14, 09:30 GMT
United Kingdom Retail Price Index (MoM) below expectations (-0.4%) in January: Actual (-0.6%)
FXStreet
|
Feb 14, 09:30 GMT
China New Loans: 2030B (January) vs 1040B
FXStreet
|
Feb 14, 09:11 GMT
UK CPI preview: Core CPI to push 0.2ppts higher to 1.8% - TDS
FXStreet
|
Feb 14, 09:07 GMT
As US yields range-trade, money is leaving the dollar – Societe General
FXStreet
|
Feb 14, 08:58 GMT
Load More content ...