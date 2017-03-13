Skip to main content
Portugal Global Trade Balance fell from previous €-3.046B to €-3.11B in January
By
FXStreet Team
Portugal Global Trade Balance fell from previous €-3.046B to €-3.11B in January
FXStreet
|
11:24 GMT
Dutch Election in the limelight - BBH
FXStreet
|
11:22 GMT
EUR/GBP snaps six days of winning streak, Draghi eyed
FXStreet
|
11:18 GMT
USD/JPY scope for a decent pullback – Commerzbank
FXStreet
|
11:16 GMT
Gold firmer near $1,210, Fed on sight
FXStreet
|
11:12 GMT
Norges Bank expected to stay on hold this week – BBH
FXStreet
|
10:34 GMT
USD/CHF inching closer to 100-DMA support
FXStreet
|
10:32 GMT
FOMC meeting to be the main event this week – BBH
FXStreet
|
10:17 GMT
USD/CAD recovery stalls ahead of 1.35 mark, retreats back to mid-1.3400s
FXStreet
|
09:52 GMT
USD/CHF support likely to emerge in 1.0065/30 – Commerzbank
FXStreet
|
09:36 GMT
EUR/USD potential downside appears limited – Danske Bank
FXStreet
|
09:31 GMT
WTI extends the sell-off to $48.00
FXStreet
|
09:16 GMT
India: Where is the negative impact of demonetization? – Rabobank
FXStreet
|
09:11 GMT
EUR/USD reverses early gains to one-month high, Draghi in focus
FXStreet
|
09:08 GMT
Italy Industrial Output s.a. (MoM) below forecasts (-0.8%) in January: Actual (-2.3%)
FXStreet
|
09:01 GMT
Italy Industrial Output w.d.a (YoY) below expectations (3.3%) in January: Actual (-0.5%)
FXStreet
|
09:01 GMT
EUR/SEK still a ‘sell on rallies’ – Danske Bank
FXStreet
|
08:53 GMT
EUR/USD near-term outlook positive – Commerzbank
FXStreet
|
08:45 GMT
GBP/USD spikes to multi-day tops and retreats, holds above 1.22 handle
FXStreet
|
08:23 GMT
Denmark Current Account down to 18.1B in January from previous 19.7B
FXStreet
|
08:02 GMT
Load More content ...