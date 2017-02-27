Skip to main content
Portugal Business Confidence climbed from previous 1.2 to 1.3 in February
FXStreet Team
Portugal Business Confidence climbed from previous 1.2 to 1.3 in February
FXStreet
|
10:31 GMT
Portugal Consumer Confidence increased to -4.4 in February from previous -6.2
FXStreet
|
10:31 GMT
China SAFE: To allow foreign investors in interbank bond mkt to conduct fx derivatives business
FXStreet
|
10:31 GMT
US Dollar challenges lows near 101.00, US data eyed
FXStreet
|
10:26 GMT
Sources: Libya’s oil production dropped by around 70,000 bpd
FXStreet
|
10:19 GMT
GBP/USD off 2-week lows, back at 1.2435
FXStreet
|
10:08 GMT
European Monetary Union Economic Sentiment Indicator meets forecasts (108) in February
FXStreet
|
10:01 GMT
European Monetary Union Industrial Confidence registered at 1.3 above expectations (1.2) in February
FXStreet
|
10:00 GMT
EUR/CHF warns of a stronger rally attempt
FXStreet
|
10:00 GMT
European Monetary Union Consumer Confidence in line with expectations (-6.2) in February
FXStreet
|
10:00 GMT
European Monetary Union Services Sentiment came in at 13.8, above forecasts (13.5) in February
FXStreet
|
10:00 GMT
European Monetary Union Business Climate came in at 0.82, above forecasts (0.79) in February
FXStreet
|
10:00 GMT
NZD/USD keeps the neutral stance near term – UOB
FXStreet
|
09:48 GMT
Eurozone loan growth continues to strengthen in January - ING
FXStreet
|
09:46 GMT
Austria Purchasing Manager Index fell from previous 57.3 to 57.2 in February
FXStreet
|
09:40 GMT
USD/JPY sidelined between 111.59-114.83 – Commerzbank
FXStreet
|
09:36 GMT
WTI reverses Friday’s slide, near $ 54.50
FXStreet
|
09:35 GMT
GBP: Scottish independence referendum speculation resurfaces - MUFG
FXStreet
|
09:17 GMT
USD/CHF struggling for a firm direction, headed back to session low
FXStreet
|
09:17 GMT
Italy Trade Balance non-EU declined to €-0.89B in January from previous €5.678B
FXStreet
|
09:10 GMT
