Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has said that the US will never allow Iran to freely sell conventional arms such as tanks.
Pompeo is making his remarks following the US President Donald Trump saying on Wednesday that the United States will seek a “snapback” of all international sanctions on Iran at the United Nations, one week after failing to persuade Security Council members to extend an expiring arms embargo beyond mid-October.
"My administration will not allow this Iran nuclear situation to go on," Trump told reporters at the White House. “Iran will never have a nuclear weapon."
Additional comments from Pompeo
- Pompeo says 'enormous mistake' not to extend conventional arms embargo on Iran.
- Pompeo says if UN sanctions are violated, US will do everything it can to enforce them.
Meanwhile, Reuters has reported that in a joint statement, Britain, France, Germany say they cannot support the US move to restore UN sanctions on Iran.
Key notes
- US move incompatible with efforts to support Iran nuclear deal - British, French, German statement says.
- E3 'urge Iran to reverse all measures inconsistent with its nuclear commitments and return to full compliance without delay’.
Russia has rejected also the plan, saying only a country that remains in the 2015 Iran nuclear deal can trigger the return of the sanctions in a process known informally as "snapback."
"We will not take it as snapback," Russian UN Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia told reporters, rejecting US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's expected announcement.
"He’s not triggering a snapback. Snapback can be triggered by a country that is a participant of the JCPOA, which the US is not," he said, referring to the Iran nuclear deal by its formal name, the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).
Market implications
The push to extend the arms embargo and reimpose other sanctions is happening in the lead-up to the November 3 US presidential election, so the uncertainties around this are likey a weight for the stock markets and also energy markets pertaining to Middle East relations.
Most recently, concern about Iran drew the United Arab Emirates and Israel to normalize relations. Other Gulf states are reportedly ready to follow.
However, these headlines should restore some risk appetite for the time being.
