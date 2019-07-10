Poloz speech: We are content with today's setting of interest rates

Governor Stephen S. Poloz and Senior Deputy Governor Carolyn A. Wilkins are now responding to questions from the press at a press conference following the Bank of Canada's decision to leave the policy unchanged at 1.75%. Below are some key takeaways, per Reuters.

"Lower bond yields around the world have been transmitted into our markets, also figures into our analysis."

"Relevant that people renewing mortgages today are doing so at same rate than they did five years ago."

"Until headwinds show signs of dissipating or worsen, we are content with today's setting of interest rates."

The USD/CAD pair seems to be edging lower following these remarks and was last down 0.1% on the day at 1.3110.

