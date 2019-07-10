Poloz speech: Stronger CAD reduces our competitiveness in international markets

Governor Stephen S. Poloz and Senior Deputy Governor Carolyn A. Wilkins are now delivering their remarks on the monetary policy outlook following the Bank of Canada's decision to leave the policy unchanged at 1.75%. Below are some key takeaways, per Reuters.

"We always take account of Canadian dollar as prime ingredient in our forecast, as CAD strenghtens it reduces our competitiveness in international markets."

"Central banks all make their own policies based on own situations."

