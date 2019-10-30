Poloz speech: Stronger CAD bite at certain margins

Governor Stephen S. Poloz and Senior Deputy Governor Carolyn A. Wilkins are now responding to questions from the press at a press conference following the Bank of Canada's decision to leave the policy unchanged at 1.75%. Below are some key takeaways, per Reuters.

"CAD has been relatively stable against USD, USD has been strong globally."

"Stronger CAD bite at certain margins."

"Announcements in federal and provincial budgets can change outlook for growth."

About Stephen Poloz (via bankofcanada.ca)

"Stephen S. Poloz was appointed Governor of the Bank of Canada, effective 3 June 2013, for a term of seven years. As Governor, he is also Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Bank and a member of the Board of Directors of the Bank for International Settlements (BIS). He currently chairs both the BIS Audit Committee and the Consultative Council for the Americas."