Poloz speech: Some of downside risks identified in October have clearly landed

Bank of Canada (BoC) Governor Stephen S. Poloz and Senior Deputy Governor Carolyn A. Wilkins are now responding to questions from the press following the BoC's decision to leave the policy unchanged at 1.75% in January.

Key quotes

"Some of the downside risks identified in October have clearly landed, sense of whether we need easing are obviously present in the analysis."

"If we have a rate cut in future it would not be a cut against a hypothetical or a possibility."

"Mortgage stress tests have done a very good job of protecting the system."

"Maybe there are some desirable tweaks that could be made to stress tests."

