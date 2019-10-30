Poloz speech: Outlook for Canadian and US economies not that different

Governor Stephen S. Poloz and Senior Deputy Governor Carolyn A. Wilkins are now responding to questions from the press at a press conference following the Bank of Canada's decision to leave the policy unchanged at 1.75%. Below are some key takeaways, per Reuters.

"Inflation is very close to the target; BoC can weigh risks in their totality."

"Fiscal implications of new minority government makes no difference to bank's analysis."

"Outlook for Canadian and US economies not that different."

"There is substantial monetary stimulus in Canadian economy, won't see the return to non-stimulative levels until headwinds have gone."