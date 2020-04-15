Poloz speech: Monetary stimulus to stay in place during post-containment economic recovery

Following the Bank of Canada's decision to keep its policy rate unchanged 0.25%, Governor Stephen S. Poloz is delivering his remarks on the policy outlook.

Key takeaways

"Looking ahead, the outlook is highly conditional on how long the containment measures remain in place, and how households and firms adapt."

"Governing Council agreed that it would be false precision to offer its usual specific forecast."

"Substantial monetary stimulus needs to be in place to lay the foundation for the post-containment economic recovery."

"Provincial government bond markets are seeing significant strains."

"Canada’s major banks face relatively high longer-term funding costs in the corporate bond market, a factor that is leading to upward pressure on some longer-term mortgage rates."

