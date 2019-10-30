Poloz speech: Did not consider an insurance rate cut in September

Governor Stephen S. Poloz and Senior Deputy Governor Carolyn A. Wilkins are now responding to questions from the press at a press conference following the Bank of Canada's decision to leave the policy unchanged at 1.75%. Below are some key takeaways, per Reuters.

"Not much has changed on the supply side of the housing market, still susceptible to a new wave of bidding wars."

"Given the amount of uncertainty due to trade tensions, the best approach is to hold firm and watch things develop."

"Did not consider an insurance rate cut in September."