Poloz speech: Best case scenario involves lifting restrictive measures in late May, early June

Following the Bank of Canada's decision to keep its policy rate unchanged 0.25%, Governor Stephen S. Poloz is responding to questions from the press.

Key takeaways

"Best case scenario would involve starting to lift restrictive measures in late May, early June."

"Bank was not concerned that not giving outlook forecasts would send a bad message to markets."

"Bank does not see itself as being in a forecasting contest."

"Very rich analysis of data helped staff frame the bank's two scenarios."

