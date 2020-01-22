Poloz speech: Balance of risks did not warrant cutting rates at this time

Bank of Canada (BoC) Governor Stephen S. Poloz and Senior Deputy Governor Carolyn A. Wilkins are now delivering their remarks on the monetary policy outlook following the BoC's decision to leave the policy unchanged at 1.75% in January.

"Balance of risks did not warrant cutting rates at this time."

"We weighed risk that inflation could fall short of the target against the risk that lower rate path would lead to higher financial vulnerabilities."

"Clearly this balance can change over time as data evolve."

"Overall excess capacity in the Canadian economy has increased, which will bring a degree of downward pressure on inflation."

