Poloz speech: Any decision on possible rate move will not be mechanical

Bank of Canada (BoC) Governor Stephen S. Poloz and Senior Deputy Governor Carolyn A. Wilkins are now responding to questions from the press following the BoC's decision to leave the policy unchanged at 1.75% in January.

"If Q4 were weaker than expected but Q1 rebounded, any decision on possible rate move would not be mechanical."

"We see rebound coming, don't think the weakness in mixed data will be persistent but we need to keep looking at that."

"We do see vulnerabilities have been stabilizing, we don't see the froth in housing market."

