Poloz on possibility of a precautionary cut: Today's forecast is balanced

Governor Stephen S. Poloz and Senior Deputy Governor Carolyn A. Wilkins are now responding to questions from the press at a press conference following the Bank of Canada's decision to leave the policy unchanged at 1.75%. Below are some key takeaways, per Reuters.

When asked about chances of a precautionary cut in Canadian interest rates: "Today's forecast is balanced."

"If we faced risks and we believed they were unbalanced, that would influence our thinking about where inflation would be, and lead to a discussion about whether it was time to adjust policy."