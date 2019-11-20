Poll shows almost one in five Labour voters are considering backing the Tories – The Telegraph

While ITV’s political debate raised doubts over the earlier polls showing strong resent to the opposition Labour party leader Jeremy Corbyn, the latest story from The Telegraph suggests that Of those who cast their ballot for Jeremy Corbyn in 2017, 17% would now think about supporting the Tories. The news also mentions that the poll figure is three times the amount of Tory voters who would think about switching allegiances to Labour, with just 5% saying they'd vote for Mr Corbyn.

“The Savanta ComRes’ research found that the Conservative Party is current polling at 42% of the vote, the highest lead the polling company has registered since before the last election.”

“The Labour has 31% support, two per cent points lower than when surveyed in the last week’s edition.”

The GBP/USD pair showed no immediate response while trading around 1.2925 amid early Asian session on Thursday. However, the news could help the cable recover the recent losses.