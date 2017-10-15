Poll: Japan’s LDP poised to win over 300 of the 465 seats - Jiji

Poll: Japan’s LDP poised to win over 300 of the 465 seats - JijiBy Dhwani Mehta
Ahead of the Japanese Oct 22nd snap election, Jiji press reports on a poll showing that Japan PM Abe’s ruling party, Liberal Democratic Party (LDP), is likely to win over 300 of the 465 seats.
Key Findings:
Abe's Liberal Democratic Party and its coalition partner, Komeito, may get as many as 310 Lower House seats altogether - two-thirds of the total - the level needed to propose constitutional amendments.
The forecasts are based on Jiji Press reporters' coverage of electoral districts across the country as well as opinion polls and past election results.
