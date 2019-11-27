POLL: Japan share prices seen stepping up to 30-year peak - Reuters News

Reuters News reported that Japanese stocks are expected to rise next year to reach levels not seen in nearly three decades, a Reuters poll found, based on expectations the beaten-down global manufacturing sector will once again gather steam.
The median estimate by 26 analysts and fund managers polled Nov. 11-25 put the Nikkei benchmark .N225 up 7.3% at 25,000 by end-2020, compared with Monday's close of 23,292.
Key notes
- That forecast is also 2.3% above the Nikkei's October 2018 peak of 24,448, which was its highest since 1991.
- The Nikkei has risen 16% this year, with the market benefiting from hopes of a truce in the U.S.-China trade war in the past few months.
- Low interest rates on the dollar after the US Federal Reserve's three rate cuts this year would underpin risk asset prices globally.
- Many investors think earnings will recover next year once Washington and Beijing strike a tentative trade deal, possibly unleashing pent-up capital spending demand in the high-tech sector.
- Some market players noted the Japanese economy is hardly in good shape.
- Investors also said the US presidential election will be a major risk factor.
FX implications
The yen crosses are closely correlated to performances of global equities and the Nikkei in particular. Flows back into Japan is bullish for the yen.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
Euro enters Asia holding above the 1.1000 handle
On the daily chart, the euro/dollar currency pair is trading in a downtrend below its main daily simple moving averages (DMAs). This Tuesday, the market climbed above the 1.1020 resistance.
GBP/USD falls toward 1.2850 as election polls show narrowing gap
GBP/USD is falling toward 1.2850 as opinion polls have shown Labour narrowing the gap with the Conservatives after both parties published their manifestos.
USD/JPY: Bulls cheer US-China trade hopes near two-week high
While extending its recent run-up to multi-day high, USD/JPY takes the bids to 109.10 during Wednesday’s Asian session. The pair closed beyond 200 SMA for the first time since early Nov as the market’s risk sentiment improved further.
Gold: Bulls face a wall of risk-on headlines, although Fed far from hiking
Gold prices are up 0.50% on the day, combatting a robust US dollar and promising trade-deal headlines while gold for December delivery on Comex gained $3.40, or 0.2%, to settle at $1,460.30 an ounce.
Currencies & Possibility of Thanksgiving Breakouts
It is a holiday week here in the United States and today's muted moves has investors looking forward to a quiet rest of the week for currencies. In 2017 EUR/USD and GBP/USD hit a 1 month high Thanksgiving day.