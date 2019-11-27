POLL: Japan share prices seen stepping up to 30-year peak - Reuters News

Reuters News reported that Japanese stocks are expected to rise next year to reach levels not seen in nearly three decades, a Reuters poll found, based on expectations the beaten-down global manufacturing sector will once again gather steam.

The median estimate by 26 analysts and fund managers polled Nov. 11-25 put the Nikkei benchmark .N225 up 7.3% at 25,000 by end-2020, compared with Monday's close of 23,292.

Key notes

That forecast is also 2.3% above the Nikkei's October 2018 peak of 24,448, which was its highest since 1991.

The Nikkei has risen 16% this year, with the market benefiting from hopes of a truce in the U.S.-China trade war in the past few months.

Low interest rates on the dollar after the US Federal Reserve's three rate cuts this year would underpin risk asset prices globally.

Many investors think earnings will recover next year once Washington and Beijing strike a tentative trade deal, possibly unleashing pent-up capital spending demand in the high-tech sector.

Some market players noted the Japanese economy is hardly in good shape.

Investors also said the US presidential election will be a major risk factor.

FX implications

The yen crosses are closely correlated to performances of global equities and the Nikkei in particular. Flows back into Japan is bullish for the yen.