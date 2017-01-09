Poll: Germans believe Brexit will hurt the UK and EU - RTRS

Poll: Germans believe Brexit will hurt the UK and EU - RTRSBy Dhwani Mehta
Reuters out with the outcome of the Forschungsgruppe Wahlen poll, conducted for ZDF television, showed that a two-thirds of the Germans believe Brexit will have negative consequences for the EU and UK, while only 20% see the long term benefits.
Key Findings:
82% of the Germans believed the impact on Britain would be negative
9% see the country benefiting in the long run.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.