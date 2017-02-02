Politics: NZ elections will be a close one - BNZ

Analysts at BNZ noted that the NZ 2017 General Election will be held on September 23 and said It’s going to be a close run thing.

Key Quotes:

"It seems almost certain National will win more seats than any other party but, equally, the only way that they will be able to rule is with the help of minor parties. Moreover, there is a very real chance that NZ First will be in a position to decide who rules. Based on our three poll moving average National with the help of Act, United and the Maori Party would have a slim majority if the election was held now. But the election is still some time away. The big question for National is will new Prime Minister Bill English be able to consolidate the backing that his predecessor John Key achieved?"



