Polish PM Morawiecki: Poland is not changing its position on EU budget

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Jakub Morawieck said on Friday that Poland won't change its position on the European Union's budget proposal, as reported by Reuters.

"We are not able to accept the EU budget if conditions on rule of law are attached," Morawieck added.

Market reaction

These remarks don't seem to be impacting the shared currency's performance against its major rivals. As of writing, the EUR/USD pair was gaining 0.28% on a daily basis at 1.2174. Meanwhile, the Euro Stoxx 50 edged slightly lower in the last hour and was last seen rising 0.2% at 3,524.