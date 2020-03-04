The Narodowy Bank Polski (NBP) decided to stay on hold at 1.50% at today's MPC meeting in line with market consensus. Analysts at TD Securities do not see the zloty gaining traction as EUR/PLN trades at 4.290.
Key quotes
“Poland's NBP decided to hold rates in its second rate-setting meeting this year. So the Base Rate has been left unchanged at 1.50%, as we and the consensus had expected.”
“As far as Poland is concerned, the market was priced for 10bps of easing (40% chance of a cut) until yesterday, about 60bps of easing by year-end, and nearly three cuts (or 75bps) by end-2021. We now expect some of these implied expectations to be priced out, but not entirely.”
“FRAs are now pricing in around 60bps of easing by the end of 2020. We think that Glapinski's comments in the upcoming press conference could reduce expectations for easing to around 45-50bps. PLN is unlikely to exhibit further, significant, strength however.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD struggles around 1.11 as Italy considers school shutdowns, strong US data
EUR/USD remains pressured close to 1.11 as Italy considers closing schools until mid-March. AS ADP NFP and ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI beat expectations. US yields are helping the dollar.
GBP/USD pressured around 1.2800 amid BOE speculation
GBP/USD is trading around 1.28, amid speculation that the BOE follows the Federal Reserve in announcing rate cuts to mitigate the effect of the coronavirus crisis. Final UK Services PMI is 53.2 in February.
Breaking: BoC lowers policy rate by 50 basis points to 1.25%, USD/CAD spikes toward 1.3400
The Bank of Canada has decided to lower its policy rate by 50 basis points to 1.25% from 1.75% with an aim to help the economy battle the negative impact of the coronavirus outbreak on the economy.
Gold eases from weekly tops, down little around $1635 level
Gold witnessed a modest pullback from weekly tops and dropped to fresh session lows, around the $1631 region during the early European session.
FXStreet launches Real-Time Trading Signals
FXStreet Signals offers access to explanatory live webinars, real-time notifications when signals are triggered and exclusive membership to the company’s Telegram group, where users get direct guidance by our analysts and get room to discuss and interact.