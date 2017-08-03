Skip to main content
Poland NBP Base rate remains unchanged at 1.5%
FXStreet
|
17 minutes ago
Brazil Industrial Output (MoM) declined to -0.1% in January from previous 2.3%
FXStreet
|
18 minutes ago
United States 10-Year Note Auction: 2.56% vs 2.333%
FXStreet
|
20 minutes ago
WTI under heavy pressure, $51 in sight
FXStreet
|
30 minutes ago
GBP/USD bears stacking up for tests below 1.2000?
FXStreet
|
40 minutes ago
IFOP Poll: Macron to beat Le Pen in second round
FXStreet
|
17:32 GMT
AUD/USD keeps the bearish bias going
FXStreet
|
17:27 GMT
EU is now growing faster than the U.S. - Donald Tusk
FXStreet
|
16:43 GMT
Libya: Waha's oil production may come to a halt
FXStreet
|
16:26 GMT
EUR/USD bounces back to the 1.0550 area
FXStreet
|
16:16 GMT
GE's Nason not interested in joining the Fed - BBG
FXStreet
|
16:08 GMT
WTI cuts losses post-EIA, still below $53.00
FXStreet
|
15:57 GMT
Fitch: Low growth and higher public debt burden pressure Mexican credit profile
FXStreet
|
15:48 GMT
United States EIA Crude Oil Stocks change above expectations (1.66M) in March 3: Actual (8.209M)
FXStreet
|
15:32 GMT
US: Sales of merchant wholesalers down 0.1% in January
FXStreet
|
15:28 GMT
Dutch Elections: where rubber meets the road - BBH
FXStreet
|
15:25 GMT
USD/CAD bullish, targets 1.40 in Q2 – Scotiabank
FXStreet
|
15:14 GMT
BoJ is able to conduct monetary policy in an effective and flexible manner - BoJ's Masai
FXStreet
|
15:07 GMT
United States Wholesale Inventories below expectations (-0.1%) in January: Actual (-0.2%)
FXStreet
|
15:01 GMT
US stock mildly positive on strong ADP report
FXStreet
|
14:51 GMT
