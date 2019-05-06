According to analysts at TD Securities, there is little doubt that the MPC will leave its policy rate on hold at 1.5% today in Poland.

Key Quotes

“Headline CPI inflation has been moving up in recent months, to 2.3% y/y in May, and this will give some support to the more hawkish members of the MPC. But a fair part of this move has been driven by higher food and fuel prices, with core inflation running at lower levels, 1.7% y/y in April. So the consensus view on the MPC is likely to remain that rates will stay on hold for at least this year.”