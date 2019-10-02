Poland: MPC likely to keep its policy rate on hold – TD Securities

In view of analysts at TD Securities, there is little doubt that the MPC will keep its policy rate on hold today at 1.5% in Poland, where it has been since March 2015.

Key Quotes

“We expect a relatively calm CB meeting with no new information about FX mortgages or monetary policy guidance. Despite the weak PMIs and slowing growth, albeit the latter remains relatively high, we think the NBH Governor will maintain the view keeping a neutral stance and rates unchanged over the foreseeable future.”