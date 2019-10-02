Poland: MPC likely to keep its policy rate on hold – TD Securities

In view of analysts at TD Securities, there is little doubt that the MPC will keep its policy rate on hold today at 1.5% in Poland, where it has been since March 2015.
Key Quotes
“We expect a relatively calm CB meeting with no new information about FX mortgages or monetary policy guidance. Despite the weak PMIs and slowing growth, albeit the latter remains relatively high, we think the NBH Governor will maintain the view keeping a neutral stance and rates unchanged over the foreseeable future.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD may draw bids on rising Fed rate cut odds
EUR/USD on Tuesday eked out a 0.32% gain and could remain better bid Wednesday, courtesy of the heightened US recession fears and the resulting rise in the odds of an October Federal Reserve (Fed) rate cut.
GBP/USD: Sellers return ahead of key Brexit announcements
GBP/USD reacts negatively to early-day headlines increasing the odds of a no-deal Brexit. Media leaks suggest the UK PM Johnson’s final Brexit proposal to the EU seems to have a little acceptance. UK Construction PMI, US ADP jobs and Fedspeak in focus.
USD/JPY: 107.45/40 restricts immediate declines
After the 108.48/50 resistance triggered the USD/JPY pair’s pullback, the prices are still above key short-term support confluence while taking the bids to 107.80 on early Wednesday.
Gold pulls back from 50-day EMA as risk-tone resettles
Following its pullback from early-August lows, Gold prices fail to remain strong as buyers await fresh signals of recent risk aversion. In doing so, the yellow metal presently declines to $1,476.16 ahead of the European open on Wednesday.
US ADP Employment Preview: Beware negative trends
The firms using ADP’s payroll services are estimated to employ 140,000 new workers in September following the hiring of 195,000 in August and 156,000 in July.