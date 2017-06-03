Poland expected to keep rates on hold – BBH

In view of analysts at BBH, the Polish central bank is seen keeping its key rates on hold at its meeting later in the week.

Key Quotes

“National Bank of Poland meets Wednesday and is expected to keep rates steady at 1.5%”.

“The bank may tilt slightly more hawkish in light of rising price pressures. Some NBP officials are finally acknowledging that 2018 may be too late to start the tightening cycle, and that 2017 is becoming more likely”.

“CPI rose 1.8% y/y in February, within the 1.5-3.5% target range but the highest since December 2012”.